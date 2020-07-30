BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe Republic Police officers have reportedly taken into custody Nomagugu Mathuthu, the sister to Zim Live editor Mduduzi Mathuthu as a ransom to force Mathuthu to hand himself over to the police.

Nomagugu was reportedly kidnapped by heavily armed officers who ransacked Mathuthu’s house in search of his sim cards, computers and mobile phones which “will be used by him to incite Zimbabweans to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on Friday, 31 July.”

Former Herald editor Edmund Kudzayi wrote online that, “Zimbabwe security forces holding family of @zimlive

editor @Mathuthu hostage in a bid to draw him out of hiding. Phoned him and said if you don’t come out we take your family.”

Professor Jonathan Moyo said, “After raiding @Mathuthu’s house, ransacking it and turning it upside down in search of imaginary subversive material for tomorrow’s demo, the @PoliceZimbabwe in Bulawayo have abducted Mduduzi’s sister, Nomagugu Mathuthu, and are illegally holding her as bait for her brother!”

According to ZimLive Mathuthu is currently in hiding.

See the warrant of arrest posted below: