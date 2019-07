EcoCash has raised the minimum amount of airtime one can buy on the platform from $1.00 to $2.00.

The company has not yet announced the change on its social media pages, as it usually does, but many of its customers have confirmed the change.

The service experienced severe challenges on Saturday and users could not transact for the greater part of the day. It is not clear if the recent technical glitch has anything to do with the latest upward adjustment.