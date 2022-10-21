The small Midlands town of Gokwe is expected to come to life as the 2022 edition of the annual Gokwe Expo kickstarts in the cotton-producing urban center this Friday afternoon.

Held under the auspices of the Join Africa Business Network (JABN), the expo has since become a platform for public and private-run entities to contest for honors.

In the previous event, the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) were crowned overall winners of the 2021 Gokwe Expo.

Speaking to this publication, organizers of the event said the purpose of the Gokwe Expo was to establish commercial linkages for broad economic benefits and complement Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Government’s efforts in the realization of Vision 2030.

“Gokwe people are eagerly waiting for the occasion,” said the organisers of the event in a statement. “This is the time of the year when business meets business. The 2022 edition comes at a time when we are all focused on finding ways through which we can complement to Government efforts of attaining the Vision 2030 as espoused by His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa,” partly reads the statement.

Zwnews