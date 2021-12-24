On 23 December 2021 at 0345 hours, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Ngundu recorded an armed robbery case involving a MB Transport bus yesterday at 0230 hours.

Three suspects disguising as passengers, robbed all the bus occupants property valued at ZAR 566 245, US$11 520 and an Itel P37 cellphone.

The trio boarded the bus in Harare destined for Beitbridge before one of them suddenly fired a shot on the front screen and ordered the driver to stop.

They attacked the driver with a wheel spanner as they demanded cash and valuables from passengers.

Zwnews