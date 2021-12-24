The President is presiding over a key investment development in the mining sector at State House, this morning.
Meanwhile, Prospect Arcadia Lithium Project goes into a crucial phase in lithium development, a development which is set to transform the Zimbabwean economy.
Meanwhile, lithium is gaining momentum at the time the globe is shifting towards green energy.
Battery powered motor vehicles are fast becoming the trend for the day.
If harnessed well, lithium is expected to be one of the prime drivers on the country’s mining sector.
Zwnews