Burkina Faso President issues decree to allow citizens to report corruption cases direct to him

Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traore has issued a decree allowing citizens to report corruption to him directly.
So far his anti-corruption efforts led to the arrest of Vincent Dabilgou, former transport minister, and four others who received 11-year prison sentences for embezzlement and money laundering.
But overall, progress on implementing reforms and combating corruption has been slow, raising doubts about the government’s commitment to this objective.
Traore came to power through a military coup.
In 2022, the military in Burkina Faso announced that it had seized power and overthrown President Roch Kaboré.
The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who cited the deteriorating security situation for the military takeover.
Kaboré had faced growing discontent over his failure to stem an Islamist insurgency amid unchecked corruption.
The coup came a day after troops seized barracks, and gunshots were heard in the capital, Ouagadougou.
Zwnews
Karoi magistrate Moreblessing Makati on Friday fined ZANU PF Hurungwe East legislator Chenjerai Kangausaru and… Read More
online Read More
In the swirl of Lorraine Guyo's recent birthday revelries, it wasn't just the delectable creations… Read More
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) standing committee has suspended interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu pending… Read More
Grammy award-winning Reggae band Morgan Heritage is in mourning following the death of their lead… Read More
File image: Harare CBD Construction has begun at the Zimbabwe Cyber City in Mount Hampden,… Read More