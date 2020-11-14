Millionaire Zimbabwe businessman, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who died Sunday morning has been finally laid to rest at his multi-million dollar mansion in Domboshava.

Thousands of people thronged to his homestead to bid him farewell.

Emotions ran high as the socialite Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi was finally laid to rest in his homestead of Domboshava after a week of mourning him. The socialite was mourned in a way that will go down in the lines of history.

He nearly brought the whole of Harare into a stand-still. Ginimbi was mourned like a hero. He died a painful death after being involved in an accident in his Rolls Royce with 3 other friends including fitness bunny Moana.

It was an emotional send-off for the businessman and socialite. With friends and family, all present as his coffin was rolled down into his coffin.

A police message(see below) warned members of the public to stay away from the venue because “the Kadungure homestead is now overwhelmed with mourners.”

