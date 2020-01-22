Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) have arrested a top Bulawayo police officer who was caught hunting rhino in Bubye Valley Conservancy at Mazunga area in Beitbridge.

The disgraced cop, Nhlanhla Nkomo (43), who is an Assistant Inspector stationed at Pumula Police Station was caught in the act with two accomplices; Stanley Katandika (50), a Zambian national and Owen Nyoni (35), a former ZimParks ranger.

A loaded firearm was recovered when the gang was arrested.

The three have since appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou facing charges of violating a section of the Parks and Wildlife Act (poaching) and possession of a firearm or ammunition without a certificate.

They were remanded in custody to February 3.