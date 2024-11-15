Some ZANU PF Harare Provincial and District Coordinating Committee members have been given prohibition orders for alleged misconduct.

This comes from the previous party provincial meeting which reportedly banned the 2030 ED Anenge Achipo slogan.

It is believed those handed with the prohibition orders are against the slogan that calls for the extension of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term.

Commenting on the prohibition orders, Byron Dzinoreva, International Studies and Diplomacy expert says who is believed to be from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s camp said:

“The prohibition orders served to ZANU PF Harare Provincial and DCC members is a blatant attempt to silence dissent against the 2030 slogan.

“Apart from being illegal, the slogan is highly divisive. We have been here before, it is history repeating itself!”

Political strategist, Chabata Tafadzwa Lawrence who is also believed to be from Vice President Chiwenga’s camp said: “This political ejaculation won’t last. We are going to stop.”

