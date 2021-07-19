The British Embassy in Harare have agreed on a deal with the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) to have Zimbabweans which it called foreign offenders deported from Britain.

Meanwhile, 75 British parliamentarians have opposed the deportation of Zimbabweans fearing they could be persecuted by the government once they come back home.

The MPs wrote to the British Home Affairs Secretary, Priti Patel to stop the deportations until the Zimbabwean government stops human rights violations.

-Zwnews

Find the agreement below: