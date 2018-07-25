Walter Mzembi battles stomach cancer

Former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi has told a Harare magistrate he has cancer of the stomach which requires him to undergo treatment in South Africa for at least a year. He secured a postponement of his trial to a later date in August.
A former ally of Grace Mugabe, Mzembi is facing a string of corruption charges arising from his time in government.
Mzembi is accused of stealing $1,6 million among other charges when he was still the Tourism and Hospitality Minister.
He is being charged together with Tourism and Hospitality ministry consultant Aaron Dzingira Mushoriwa, 62, and the ex-permanent secretary Margret Sangarwe, 59.
