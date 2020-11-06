VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has dumped a truckload of his estranged wife Marry’s clothes and household property at her offices in Harare’s Eastlea suburb, even though their divorce settlement case is pending in court.

Chiwenga had earlier written to Marry’s lawyers notifying them of his intention, but the lawyers protested the move, arguing that it was unilateral and unfair.

Chiwenga’s decision to take Marry’s clothes from the couple’s mansion in Borrowdale Brooke and dump them in Eastlea is the latest episode in a long-running divorce saga.

In this latest drama, it has emerged the Vice-President’s lawyers phoned Marry’s father, Kenny Mubaiwa, to inform him that they were delivering her belongings and cars at the Mubaiwas’ Glen Lorne home, to which he also protested.

When The NewsHawks arrived at Marry’s Miss Zimbabwe Trust offices to check on the proceedings, the news crew was threatened with death by one of the security details who is said to be a military officer, although he was not in uniform.

“What do you want here? Give me that phone. Who sent you? You will die for nothing! You are young, you will die for nothing!” the man said as he tried to grab the crew’s cellphone.

He ordered the crew to vacate the premises.

