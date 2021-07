Decorated military commander, Retired Brigadier General Fidelis Satuku has died.

He was 64.

He died yesterday at the Military Hospital in Mutare after a lengthy struggle with a kidney ailment.

He was forced out of service after the Zimbabwe National Army did not renew his contract in 2012.

This was seen as a punishment for allegedly and secretly meeting former United States ambassador to Harare Charles Ray in 2010.

Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced later.

