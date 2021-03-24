President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received his first jab of COVID-19 (Sinovac) vaccine, during the launch of the mass vaccination program in the resort town of Victoria Falls this afternoon.

President Mnangagwa received the jab after he toured Victoria Falls Hospital where he was informed that the response to the call for vaccination in the City has been quite encouraging.

Speaking after receiving the vaccine, President Mnangagwa urged fellow Zimbabweans to get vaccinated saying the vaccine is safe:

“I just received my #COVID19 vaccine! Zimbabweans – the vaccine is safe and effective. I urge you all to get your jab,” he said.

Defence Minister Hon Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri also received her jab.

Apparently, a number of opposition leaders also got vaccinated in the resort town.

Meanwhile, earlier on, in his opening remarks, Minister of State for Mat North , Richard Moyo, thanked the President for bestowing the honor of hosting the launch of the mass vaccination campaign, considering that the first case of COVID-19 in the country was recorded in the City.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans have been skeptical as to if the vaccines are safe or not.

-Zwnews