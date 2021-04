The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested human rights lawyer Webster Jiti of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Jiti was arrested this morning at the Harare Magistrates Courts as he was consulting with his clients Takudzwa Ngadziore and Tapiwanashe Chiriga, who are appearing in court today.

ZRP officers claim that Jiti undermined police authority.

Meanwhile, Jiti is being represented by Tinashe Chinox, also of ZLHR.

-Zwnews