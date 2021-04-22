The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) November 2020 ‘A’ level examinations are out, the examination body has announced.

Meanwhile, the ZIMSEC website www.zimsec.co.zw has seemingly crashed probably due to overwhelming traffic as more and people try to get their results via the online portal.

ZIMSEC board chair, Eddie Mwenje, school heads can start collecting results from their regional offices on Friday the 23rd of April 2021.

“It is important to remind the nation that the delays in the writing, marking, publication were as a result of mitigation measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” said Professor Mwenje.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the Nov 2020 examinations was 50 287, compares to 51 862 in 2019, this entry decreased by 3 per cent.

“The number of candidates that wrote two or more subjects in the November 2020 examination was 49 153. Out of this number, 39 802 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, translating to an 81.2 per cent pass rate.

“There is 81 per cent pass rate, which has seen a 2.1% decrease from that of 2019 which was 83%, said Prof Mwenje.