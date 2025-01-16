Veteran politician Chenhamo Chimutengwende popularly known as Chen Chimutengwende has died.

Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed shock over the death.

“Chenhamo Chedu ‘Chazorora’ Chimutengwende…He came, he saw and he conquered.

“You played your part in the struggle and development of your country. RIP Mhofu. Chiweshe Was Chen! RIP Muzukuru,” said Kasukuwere.

Born in 1946, Chimutengwende joined politics in 1957 in Highfield, Harare at the age of 14.

He was secretary for information and publicity in the Zanu-PF Youth League in 1963.

He did his military training in Ghana in 1964.

After independence he became the Zanu PF provincial chairperson in 1986 for Mashonaland Central, a position he held for 17 years.

More details later…