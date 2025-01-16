One of the exiled Generation 40 (G40) leaders Walter Mzembi has admitted that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is way ahead in his plan to remain in power beyond 2030.

Mzembi who was disqualified Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team chairperson says Mnangagwa has managed to outwit everyone in his plan, adding that only a miracle will stop him.

“As I figure out, we are trailing behind; the visionaries behind this project are way ahead of the people and all opposition,” says Mzembi.

He maintains that on this road the country has gone past separation of powers, to where the three pillars of the State are now operating as one, with the Presidency now a Family Office and most appointments familial, adding that the Family is now more powerful than the State with it’s extended tentacles everywhere, one step away from a Monarchy.

Mzembi writes:

The political debate and trajectory in Zimbabwe in my humble opinion has gone past which date the President wishes to extend his tenure to; 2030, 2033, 2038 etc.

Its way past dates, to the Declaration of Zimbabwe as a Monarchy (just like Eswatini ) with it’s first King, Munhumutapa as Shumba Murambwi Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

This to me seems to be the ultimate ambition and the designation of 15 September as a National Holiday, Munhumutapa Day, on our Calendar attests to that. As I figure out, we are trailing behind; the visionaries behind this project are way ahead of the people and all opposition.

On this road we have gone past separation of powers, to where the three pillars of the State are now operating as one, with the Presidency now a Family Office and most appointments familial.

The Family is now more powerful than the State with it’s extended tentacles everywhere, one step away from a Monarchy.

The State has been redesigned, all the Statutory Instruments since 2018 to date speak to this, including Institutions they have either created or abolished and who heads them. Only a miracle will save the people from what I have described, otherwise it’s well on course.

Please don’t stone me , I am just like Prophet Isiah sharing insight on the current goings on .

Good day .