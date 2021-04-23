Reports from Harare indicate that main opposition MDC Alliance parliamentarian, Johanna Mamombe has been discharged from her hospital bed at the behest of authorities from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) despite the fact that the troubled legislator was still on treatment.

The latest developments come as the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) had earlier reported that an ambulance from ZPCS had been dispatched to Parktown Hospital where the Harare West MP was hospitalized with special instructions to discharge the legislator and take her to Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Hard-hitting freelance journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono made the revelations in a tweet:

“(Mamombe) has been removed from Parktown Hospital by the Zimbabwe Prison Services, although her doctors had indicated that she was still on treatment. She was taken away a few minutes ago at 12.40 AM. She was meant to see a specialist Friday morning”.

“We are gravely concerned that Zimbabwe Prisons & Correctional Services has dispatched an ambulance with instructions to discharge Harare West MP Hon. @JoanaMamombe from a private hospital where she was admitted on Wednesday & take her back to Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Our lawyers are following up on this inhuman treatment of Hon. Mamombe,” said the ZLHR in earlier comments posted on its Twitter handle.

Zwnews