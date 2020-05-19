Kwekwe businessman, Peter Gore, had his four top-of-the-range vehicles, which include a Chrysler, Rolls Royce, Toyota Prado and an open truck burnt in a mysterious inferno at his residence in leafy Newtown suburb yesterday.

The Rolls Royce was reportedly purchased at a whooping US$644 000.

Whilst Zwnews could not immediately get a comment from the flamboyant businessman, who is popularly known as PG, information gathered by this publication indicates that the cars were mysteriously burnt last night.

Pictures of the burnt cars have since gone viral on social media. A neighbor to the businessman said they were fearing for their properties after the inexplicable inferno erupted at the residence of the businessman. He also said this was not the first time that mysterious things have happened to the businessman’s properties.

“This is quite shocking and we were fearing that the fire could even stray to our homes. You must know that this is not the first time that this has happened to the properties of the businessman. His shops in Mbizo used to experience the same mysterious fires,” said a source who refused to be named.

Provincial police spokesperson Joel Goko could not be immediately reached for confirmation.

More details to follow…

Zwnews