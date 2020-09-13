Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr, Misheck Sibanda has reportedly confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will swore in Thokozani Khupe as the official opposition leader.

It is said the swearing in ceremony will be done on Tuesday 15 September 2020 at State House, this is a new government post created by the second republic in line with internal re engagement.

In this position, she will be placed on the government payroll, and receive due state perks.

Apparently, Khupe will be recognise as the main opposition leader and will have a role in Parliament.

She will also be given state security at her residence and offices, asked by journalist whether the Harvest House will be recognised and guided by the state, Sibanda said;

“Khupe will be operating in government offices, harvest house is a party office and the government will not offer security there or have business there, but a separate office will be created for the main opposition leader to do her work.”

Sibanda also said the government is aware that the MDC T hasn’t done it’s congress yet, but the post of an official opposition leader is given to someone who is in parliament.

He added: “As you know, Khupe will be in parliament, and currently she is the opposition leader and we recognise that, if there are any changes in the MDC T that won’t affect the set up, what is needed is for someone to be in parliament if you are outside parliament you don’t qualify to get that position.”