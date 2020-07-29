Unconfirmed news reports on social media say Zimbabwe Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe “has been involved in a deadly car accident which killed one person” on Wednesday.

Pictures of “his car” have been posted online and government officials in his ministry refused to speak to our reporters when zwnews asked them to confirm the status and whereabouts of Kazembe Kazembe.

Posting online, a Zimbabwean journalist said one person died in the accident.

A cabinet minister has been involved in a fatal accident & his driver has sadly passed away on the spot. His condition is unknown. While the minister’s identity is known to me, I can’t reveal it for now as the driver’s family are yet to be informed & would jigsaw identify him, said Maynard Manyowa.

Meanwhile Kazembe Kazembe sent a message early today responding to the news of Minister Shiri’s death. He did not respond when asked to comment on his accident.

Said Kazembe, “I’m both devasted and gutted. I’m still in shock. I can’t reconcile myself to the reality that Gudo Guru is gone. You should have given us a signal. Go well Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Sen. Cde Perrence Shiri. Go well son of the soil.”

This comes days after Auxillia Mnangagwa escaped road carnage when her car overturned after it was hit by another vehicle.

People are already speculating that the accident and deaths in the ruling Zanu PF could be the work of factions fighting to control the ED Mnangagwa led party.

I’m now doubting if Perence Shiri died from Covid19. Something fishy could be going on. Shiri was a close ally to Kazembe Kazembe. Most weekends they drank liquor together. Now I hear that Kazembe Kazembe has been involved in an accident, said a social media user.

Perrance Shiri, the former army general blamed for the deaths of thousands of minority Ndebele people in post-independence war massacres reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby, private media said.

He called two trusted friends – Norton MP Temba Mliswa and his ministry’s permanent secretary John Bhasera – to come to his assistance, but he was dead by the time they arrived.

Sources said he had Covid-19. His driver was buried last Saturday after succumbing to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

