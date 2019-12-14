Mary Chiwenga has been arrested. Mary who is now estranged from her husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Zimbabwe’s current second lady has been arrested on a number of charges. She is facing charges of fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering. According to award-winning journalist, the charges relate to a transaction where Mary was purchasing a house in neighbouring South Africa.

The anti-graft body is charging Mary Chiwenga with misrepresentation. They allege that she fraudulently approached High Court Judge President Justice George Chiweshe claiming that her husband wanted a marriage officer to so solemnise their marriage.

Last week it was reported that VP Chiwenga kicked his young wife from their mansion after catching her pants down with her Congolese hair dresser.

Early this week, Mary was dragged to court by former Warriors footballer Shingi Kaondera who accused her of illegally forging divorce papers and marrying Chiwenga without following proper channels.

There is speculation within Mary’s camp that Kaondera is being sponsored by Mary’s estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The alleged reason being that if Mary’s divorce is ruled void, then her subsequent marriage to Chiwenga would also be legally void.

Chiwenga wants to make sure Mary does not get a cent from his multi-million vast business empire spanning from gold mines to real estate.