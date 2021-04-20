After less than a day of deliberation, jurors reached a decision in the trial of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s death.

The ex-police officer filmed with his knee on George Floyd’s neck, sparking global protests against racism, has been convicted on all charges – second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter.

Chauvin stands accused of second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter over the death of George Floyd.

As Judge Cahill leads the jurors through their final duties, members of the public outside court celebrated the guilty verdict.

Inside, Derek Chauvin’s face looked expressionless beneath his mask. The disgraced ex-cop was later handcuffed and taken back into custody. His sentencing is expected in about eight weeks.