The Zimbabwe Football Association(ZIFA) has announced Croatian Zdravko Logarušić as new Warriors coach.

He will be assisted by Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe while Tonderai Ndiraya also makes the bench as U23 coach.

Goalkeepers’ coach is former Zimbabwe Saints keeper Parnell McKop.

Zimbabwe Warriors will play Algeria home and away in March to book a place for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Warriors sit second on the log table following a draw against Botswana in Harare and a moral boosting win again Zambia in Lusaka late last year.