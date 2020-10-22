The City of Harare has been forced to shut down its main water treatment plant, Morton Jaffray Waterworks because of shortage of chemicals.

The shutdown came after the city ran out of stocks of aluminium sulphate, the major chemical used in water purification.

Piped water supplies can only be restored after 10am on Friday, at the earliest.

Harare has been facing serious water challenges owing to lack of critical chemicals which are imported from outside.

Meanwhile, the aging equipment at Morton Jaffray Waterworks has also been a major cause for concern amid revelations that the 60-year-old plant is being used to supply water to the Greater Harare area.

The plant supplies Harare, and its satellite towns of Chitungwiza and Norton with water and the equipment work long hours.

