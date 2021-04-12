Chiredzi Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance) Councillor, Gilbert Mutubiki has been arrested.

He is yet to be informed of the charges or reasons for arrest.

Meanwhile, Kudakwashe Butau, Ngonidzashe Dzapfumba and Patrick Shumba who were arrested outside the court as police violently dispersed opposition supporters who had gathered in solidarity with Makomborero Haruzivishe last week have been denied bail.

In denying the trio bail, Magistrate Dennis Mangosi stated that they had a case to answer, hence releasing them on bail will jeopardise the administration/ interests of justice.

They have been remanded to 26 April.

-Zwnews