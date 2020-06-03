MDC-Alliance lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu who appeared in court today facing various allegations has been granted $20 000 bail.

Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi also ordered Adv Mpofu to report to police once a week and return to court on June 10.

Advocate Mpofu is charged with one count of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal. One count of defeating the course of justice with alternative charge of fraud and a third count of obstruction of justice with alternative charge of perjury.

