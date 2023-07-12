The High Court has barred former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere from taking part in this year’s election as presidential candidate saying he is not eligible.

The court ruling comes after ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana challenged Kasukuwere’s candidature.

Kasukuwere’s head of Digital Marketing and Mobilisation Cde Never Maswerasei has confirmed the development saying:

“The fear has since reached its climax. If you have the full support of Zimbabweans and you are not afraid of a heavy defeat, why arm-twisting the judiciary to block other candidates you consider as unpopular? It was all evident.”

