The Bhalagwe Massacre camp Gukurahundi plaque installed yesterday has been stolen again, pressure group Ibhetshu LikaZulu says.

According to the NewsHawks, Ibhetshu LikaZulu is worried and wondering if the State has a hand in the stealing of the plaque.

“The Bhalagwe plaque has been stolen again. We hold the state responsible. Justice for Gukurahundi Victims will come, we are not surrendering,” it says.

Meanwhile, the plaque was installed at the time President Emmerson Mnangagwa was unveiling Mbuya Nehanda’s statue in Harare CBD.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa stands accused of dragging his feet in efforts to resolve the Gukurahundi question with relatives of the victims seek justice.

From 1980 to 1988, Mnangagwa was the country’s first Minister of State Security, who oversaw the Central Intelligence Organisation.

His role in the Gukurahundi massacres, in which thousands of Ndebele civilians were killed during his tenure is debatable.

-Zwnews