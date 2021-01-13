The Africa University Vice Chancellor, Professor Munashe Furusa has died.

Professor Furusa was the fourth Vice Chancellor of Africa University.

He had extensive experience as an academic leader in a range of positions and in many aspects of the faculty and university administration including academic programing, financial and personnel management, and student success.

He has also served as dean and associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities that is home to 19 academic programs and departments.

As dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at CSU Dominguez Hills, Professor Furusa served as the primary point of contact for all academic and administrative matters falling under the purview of the College.

He also provided leadership and representation for the College within the University and the community.

