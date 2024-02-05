Boy (16) on the run after raping niece (16)

Police in Matebeleland North are looking for a 16 year-old Binga boy who allegedly raped his niece aged 12 last month.

The suspect cannot be mentioned to protect the identity of the minor.

It is alleged that on January 13, the suspect proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence in Ndola Village, Kariyangwe and found the victim alone in the kitchen.

The suspect asked the complainant to accompany him outside the yard and she refused.

He dragged her for about 50 metres away from the kitchen where she was seated, pushed her to the ground and raped her once.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene.

The complainant reported the matter to her aunt.

An official report of rape case was then opened at ZRP Kariyangwe base under Binga Police station.

Newsday