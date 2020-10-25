Residents of Rutendo suburb in Redcliff have raised serious concerns over the alleged corrupt tendencies in the distribution of subsidised basic commodities from the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) meant for the under-previledged members of the community amid claims that some rogue elements masquerading as members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) have since hijacked the distribution process.

Speaking to this publication, some of the intended beneficiaries of the WFP subsidized goods and commodities said they were unjustifiably turned away by plaincloth residents masquerading as soldiers from 1 Air Defence (Pondoroza).

A one Takudzwa Nyamudo, alias Takue D, was fingered amongst the military masquerades who turned away some of the beneficiaries at Nasachi Enterprises in Rutendo neighborhood.

“We have been here since morning and we do not know whether we will be able to access the mealie-meal. Even if we try to raise our voices, it is of no help because some of them have been claiming to be soldiers deployed from Pondoroza. We cannot be found fighting against the soldiers,” said an elderly resident who spoke to this reporter.

“It is as if we are getting these products for free. In actual fact, some of the prices that we are being charged to buy the commodities are so exorbitant and hardly reflective of subsidies. It is so worrying that the rightful beneficiaries who were identified by the donors (WFP) and had their names written on the list are being turned away while those who have connections to the ones in charge are allowed to get access into the shop and buy the goods,” said another resident.

A Zwnews crew visited the distribution center and was blocked from recording videos and taking pictures of irate residents by Nyamudo and an unidentified ‘official’.

Despite producing the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) accreditation card for identification purposes, the pair demanded that the reporter leaves the distribution center.

“My friend, just go and write anything you want uvaudze kuti (tell them that) it’s me Takudzwa Nyamudo or Takue D who told you not to take those pictures,” said the self-identified Nyamudo.

His accomplice budged in saying:

“Don’t you have better stories to focus on or you have run out of stories to concentrate on”.

“You cannot just come here and start taking pictures without our consent. Do you want the goods, yourselves?” charged the official before threatening the reporter with unspecified action in the event that he failed to comply.

A female adult clad in Plan International attire told this reporter to ‘call WFP’ in the event that he wanted to get any information pertaining to the distribution process.

ZNA spokesperson Alfios Makotore could not be immediately reached for comment during the time of publishing.

In September, the WFP commenced cash disbursements in the scale-up of it’s Urban Social Assistance programme courtesy of funding from the United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The USAID funding is aimed at providing relief to a total of eight urban areas across Zimbabwe. These include Gokwe, Redcliff, Kwekwe, Ruwa, Chinhoyi, Buhera, Chipinge and Chegutu.

Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

99590

0

0

cookie-check

‘Bogus soldiers hijack UN food aid distribution in Redcliff’

no