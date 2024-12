ZANU PF Mashonaland East has joined other provinces in urging President Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond 2028.

The province supports aligning the Constitution with Vision 2030, reaffirming loyalty to his leadership.

Provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe already in the province made the call during the ZANU PF Goromonzi Inter District meeting yesterday.

He emphasized that the province is loyal to President Mnangagwa and happy with his leadership.

Zwnews