Shock as Bitter Man from Kamagugu destroys cheating lover’s house in Nelspruit, South Africa

Kamagugu residents in Nelspruit watched free drama today when a local businessman “blesser” went on the rampage and destroyed a beautiful house he built for his girlfriend.

Apparently, the woman became “big headed” and started bringing other men to the house which caused the boyfriend to do the unthinkable.

According to neighbours the man couldn’t fathom losing both the girl and his money he used building the mansion – so he came in early morning hours unannounced and brought down the building with a TLB and an excavator as shown on pictures.

The former love nest is now a pile of rubble.

A man can be heard in the video saying the blesser put a lot of money to build the but did not use his head when he put the property in his girlfriend’s name.