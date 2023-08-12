The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/08/23 at around 2330 hours at the 6 kilometre peg along Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road in which four victims were killed whilst 33 others were injured.
A Nissan Caravan vehicle carrying 32 members of African Apostolic Church was involved in a head-on-collision with a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Birchenough Bridge General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.