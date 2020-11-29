Efforts to rescue the trapped miners at Ran Mine in Bindura took a turn for the worst yesterday after a volunteer rescuer slipped into the pit and disappeared.

The tragedy victim has not been found.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has confirmed the sad development.

“The collapsed tunnel at Ran Mine in Bindura claimed another victim yesterday evening at around 6pm when one of the volunteer rescuers slipped and fell into the chasm.

“He immediately disappeared into the depths and by 10pm he had yet not been found,” he said.

