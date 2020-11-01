BILL WATCH

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 41/2020

[30th October 2020]

Open Committee Meetings for Pre-Budget Consultations with Ministries

Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th November

Portfolio Committees will be holding their postponed Pre-Budget Consultations with the Ministries they supervise over a three-day period, starting Monday 2nd November, continuing on Tuesday 3rd November and ending on Wednesday 4th November [see tables below].

They will use these consultations to get information from the Ministries, their parastatals and stakeholders as to their needs and expectations from the National Budget for next year.

The meetings are open to the public for purposes of observation only [see, however, the note at the end of this bulletin on Submissions from Members of the Public].

Physical access to such meetings is still limited, as explained in the following notice from Parliament:

“Please note that in light of the COVID 19 pandemic, access to Committee meetings that are open to the public is still limited in order for us to comply with World Health Organisation Guidelines on COVID 19 as advised by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“Our Public Relations Department will assist you in participating in our open meetings.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences caused by the current restrictions due to COVID 19.”

The available alternative to physical attendance is the livestreaming on Parliament’s Facebook page, which is athttps://www.facebook.com/parliamentofzim/

NB: Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare (024) 2700181 and (024) 2252940/1.

Monday 2nd November –Morning

COMMITTEE TIME VENUE MINISTRY

Defence, Home Affairs & Security Services 9 am Committee Room No. 1 Defence and War VeteransAffairs,

its parastatals and stakeholders.

11 am Committee Room No. 1 Home Affairs, its parastatals and stakeholders.

ICT & Courier Services 10 am Committee Room No. 2 ICT and Courier Services, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development 10 am Committee Room No. 3 Higher and Tertiary Education, Scienceand Technology Development,

its parastatals and stakeholders.

Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare 10 am Committee Room No. 4 Public Service and the Public Service Commission.

Transport and Infrastructural development 10 am. National Assembly Chamber Transport and Infrastructure Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Mines & Mining Development 10 am Senate Chamber Mines and Mining Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.

COMMITTEE TIME VENUE MINISTRY

Budget, Finance and Economic Development 3.30 pm Senate Chamber Finance and Economic Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Tuesday 3rd November – Morning

COMMITTEE TIME VENUE MINISTRY

Local Government, Public Works & National Housing 9 am Government Caucus Room Local Government and Public Works, its parastatals and stakeholders.

10.30 am National Housing, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Lands, Agriculture, Water & Rural

Resettlement 10 am National Assembly Chamber Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement,

its parastatals and stakeholders.

Environment and Tourism 10 am Senate Chamber Environment and Tourism, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Tuesday 3rd November – Afternoon

COMMITTEE TIME VENUE MINISTRY

Youth, Sports and Recreation 2 pm CommitteeRoom No. 4 Youth, Sports and Recreation, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Primary and Secondary Education 2 pm NationalAssembly

Chamber Primary and Secondary Education, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Wednesday 4th November – Morning

COMMITTEE TIME VENUE MINISTRY

Health and Child Care 10 am NationalAssembly Chamber Health and Child Care, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Energy and Power Development 10 am Committee Room No. 1 Energy and Power Development, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Information, Media and Broad-casting Services 10 am CommitteeRoom No. 3 Information, Mediaand Broadcasting Services, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Foreign Affairs 10 am Committee Room No. 4 Foreign Affairs and International Trade, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Women Affairs and SMEs 10 am Committee Room No. 413 Women Affairs and SMEs, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Public Accounts 10 am Government Caucus Office of the Auditor General

Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs 10 am Senate Chamber Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Independent Commissions and stakeholders.

Wednesday 4th November – Afternoon.

COMMITTEE TIME VENUE MINISTRY

Industry and Commerce 10 am CommitteeRoom No. 2 Industry and Commerce, its parastatals and stakeholders.

Submissions from Members of the Public although members of the public may not take an active part in the above meetings, they are welcome to submit their written expectations from the 2021 National Budget to the appropriate portfolio committee or committees by email to the following email address:[email protected] .

