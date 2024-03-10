Bikita RDC CEO Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning Amid Vehicle Corruption Probe

Bikita RDC CEO Peter Chibhi has reportedly been hospitalized at Silveira Mission Hospital after allegedly consuming poison yesterday around 5pm. This incident occurs amidst investigations initiated by Minister of Local Government Winston Chitando into corruption allegations. There’s speculation of pressure on councillors to pass a vote of no confidence on Chibhi. Last year, controversy arose when Chibhi obtained a council loan and purchased 6 Toyota GD6 vehicles, registering them under individual managers’ names. Chibhi’s current condition remains unknown.

The story was first published by the mirror on their twitter platform:

Information reaching The Mirror is that Bikita RDC CEO Peter Chibhi is admitted at Silveira Mission Hospital after he took poison at around 5pm today. The incident comes after Minister of Local Government Winston Chitando dispatched a team of investigators on Tuesday to look into various allegations of corruption. It is understood that there is also pressure on councillors to pass a vote of no confidence on the CEO. Last year, there was a storm at the local authority after Chibhi got a council loan and procured 6 Toyota GD6 vehicles and registered them in the names of individual managers. Chibhi’s condition could not be ascertained at the time of going to Press.