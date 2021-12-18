The American government says today marks three years after the Kgalema Motlanthe Commission called on the Zimbabwean government to hold to account members of the security forces who shot and killed unarmed civilians.

The Joe Biden administration asks when will there be justice as time is ticking away with the Zimbabwean government showing no sign or interest in trying to address the matter.

“Today marks 3 years since the Motlanthe Commission issued its report calling for Zimbabwe’s government to hold its security forces responsible for killing & injuring civilians for exercising their right to demonstrate.

“When will there be accountability,” asks the American government through its Embassy in Harare.

The Commission was instituted to look into the killings of civilians by the military. And it recommend among other things, that those who shot and killed the civilians be brought to book.

This came after some civilians protested demanding the release of presidential election results on 1 August 2018 and the military opened fire at them using real bullets killing and injuring several people.

It is reported that under the command of Brigadier-General Anselem Sanyatwe, these soldiers were deployed to contain the situation, and instead ‘went on a killing spree’.

Many wanted to know who deployed and ordered the army shoot at and kill unarmed civilians.

The Zimbabwean government blamed it on ‘third force’ saying it was not the army which killed people.

