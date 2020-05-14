A 90-YEAR-OLD Beitbridge man died on the spot after he was hit by a haulage truck while crossing the road last Monday at Lutumba Business Centre, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed.

The deceased nonagenarian, Titus Murindadare from Chapfuche area in Beitbridge rural was hit by a haulage truck which was towing two trailers at the 264-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge and he died on the spot.

Provincial police spokesperson for Matabeleland South, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the tragic incident which occured near Lutumba Business Centre.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident which occurred at Lutumba Business Centre where a 90-year-old man was hit by a truck while he was crossing the road,” he told the state media.

“The driver of the truck Itayi Chiyedza was driving along the Masvingo- Beitbridge Road and when he got to the 264 kilometre peg at Lutumba Business Centre he hit Titus Murindadare who was crossing the road and he died on the spot,” Chief Insp Ndebele.

In a different incident a 27-year-old woman reportedly died after a scotch cart she was travelling in hit a tree stump and overturned in Fort Rixon.

Police also confirmed the incident which occurred in Insiza district.

State Media