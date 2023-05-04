TWO Beitbridge policemen allegedly used their firearms to steal a Toyota Prado at a fuel station.

They appeared in court yesterday accused of stealing a car worth US$60 000.

Andrew Magwenzi and Edmore Nyamaropa, who are based at ZRP Beitbridge Rural, appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Stanford Mambanje.

They were remanded in custody to July 11, pending finalisation of investigations, and were advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

The complainant is Timothy Musariranwa of Waterfalls, Harare.

He is employed by the National Employment Council, Tourism Department, as the Senior Compliance Inspector.

The court heard that on April 17, Musariranwa left Mandi Lodge, Beitbridge, driving his motor vehicle, a silver Land Cruiser Prado, to Puma Service Station to re-fuel.

On arrival at the service station, he was allegedly approached by Nyamaropa and his accomplices, Andrew Magwenzi and Prince Kuchekenya, who is still at large.

They were driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla, which was silver in colour.

The trio allegedly produced two unidentified pistols and pointed them at Musariranwa.

They ordered him to surrender the motor vehicle and he complied.

They allegedly drove the motor vehicle to Harare where they concealed it.

On May 2, detectives from CID VTS Harare, received information which led to the recovery of the motor vehicle, and the arrest of the duo.

The motor vehicle is valued at US$60 000.

