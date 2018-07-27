‘Be open and transparent to avoid disputed electoral outcomes’- ZEC told

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has been called on to own up to its promise of delivering a free and fair election, by operating in a transparent manner, in order to avoid contested electoral outcomes.

Veritas Zimbabwe has said the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the electoral governing body (ZEC) have promised Zimbabweans and the international community that they are committed to the holding of free and fair elections, but the concern has been that the two parties have not been sincere in providing an environment that is conducive for free and fair elections to be held.

The elections are just few days away, and nothing has been done, as yet.

Veritas says despite it having had approached the courts several times, and the High Court having heard the case, no ruling to date has been made in that regard.

“If ZEC is open and transparent in the way it is conducting elections and in its internal procedures, the results of the elections are much more likely to be accepted by all parties, no matter who wins.

“Since the application was heard, the need for electoral transparency has become apparent; for example the controversy over printing of ballot papers wouldn’t have arisen, had ZEC told political parties where and by whom the ballot papers were to be printed and had allowed the parties to observe the process,” says Veritas.

Meanwhile, the constitutional watchdog through its lawyer has urged the court to deliver the judgement as soon as possible, and ZEC to conduct the remaining electoral processes with utmost transparency.

It has also been noted that the electoral officers’ manual published by ZEC came late. The manual is to be read together with the Electoral Act. Veritas contends that it came too late for electoral officers, teachers and /or political parties polling agents to read and fully comprehend its contents before the elections. Zwnnews







