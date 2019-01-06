Be careful what you wish for: Goreraza warns Zimbabweans

By Stanley Goreraza: ” I find it so weird when Zimbabweans argue on the side of sanctions. Cut your nose to spite your face?” Larry Kwirirai.

I couldn’t agree with you more Larry. It’s like people are supporting their own suffering to frustrate Mnangagwa and Zanupf. They think by starving and suffering they are punishing Zanupf because that is what they are led to believe by selfish and crooked opposition leaders. Kuti jecha ngaridirwe mu sadza rauri kufanira kudya, unozodyei manje?

People like Dewa Mavhinga making a living from the crisis in Zimbabwe. They have travelled all around the world, they are paid in American dollars. If sanctions are dropped and Zimbabwe’s economy normalizes, they will go out of business.