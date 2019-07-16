Zim woman arrested with 21KG drugs at Delhi Airport, India

INDIA: A Zimbabwean woman has been nabbed at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics worth about $40 000, a senior official said. The woman, Nastor Farirai Ziso, 34, was on her way to Ndola in Zambia via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday night, when she was arrested by the CISF at Delhi airport.

The Zimbabwean woman was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a search of her baggage led to the recovery of multiple pouches of pseudoephedrine drugs weighing 20.8 kg. Pseudoephedrine, a stimulant drug, was concealed in numerous purses kept in her bag, the official said, adding that the cache.

The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics authority, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for registration of a criminal case and a detailed probe against her.

agencies