Bakers across the country have welcomed Government initiatives in alleviating the prices of bread.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Government put in place measures to stabilize prices of basic commodities.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube this week said the government is working hard to expedite the importation of maize, thereby reaffirming its commitment to stabilise the economy.

“As Bakers, we really welcome the commitment by the Government of Zimbabwe to stabilize prices of basic commodities, especially on the idea to expedite the importation of wheat,” said Ashton Zvikaramba (main picture) of Quality Bakers.

Zimbabwe’s agrarian fortunes took a dramatic nosedive after the Government of late former president Robert Mugabe embarked on a chaotic land reform program during the turn of the 21st century.

Zwnews