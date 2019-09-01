Backseat couple lose car to robbers

MARONDERA: A man was left counting his losses after his car was stolen by armed robbers.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza, said Moses Maungwe (23) from Nyameni suburb was in company of his girlfriend, Princess Materere (20) of Dombotombo suburb.

The two were parked in a secluded place in the evening engaging in the act when robbers pounced on them.

At gunpoint the love birds were forced out of the car and ordered to lie on the ground, before the criminals drove away with Maungwe’s car a Honda Fit and valuables.

The couple walked to the Police Station and filed a report.