As the United States of America cdelebrates its 246th independence anniversary, members of the Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (BAAS) this Monday morning held a march at the United States embassy in Harare denouncing the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Washington in 2001.

According to state broadcaster ZBC, the members have been camped at the American Embassy for over two years to register their resentment of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA).

PICTURES:

(Credit: ZBC News Online)

