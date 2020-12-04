This weekend the African Union- AU- is expected to hold its 13th and 14th virtual Extraordinary Sessions of the Assembly of Heads of States and Governments.

The Extraordinary Sessions will discuss the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area -AfCFTA- and the mechanism developed to implement the Silencing of Guns in Africa.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to join other heads of States.

The 13th and 14th Extraordinary Sessions of the Assembly of the Heads of States meeting will be held on December 5th and 6th 2020.

Another key issue which is expected to be deliberated on, is the Mozambican crisis.

Terrorists have wrecked havoc in Mozambique killing hundreds and displacing others.

Meanwhile, in its recent meeting, SADC agreed to send troops to help Mozambique fight the terrorists, however the resolution is yet to be implemented.

