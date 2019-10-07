Aston Villa slams fans’ racist song targeting Nakamba

ASTON VILLA Football Club has slammed a section of its own fans for singing a racist chant about Marvelous Nakamba.
A video that came to light after Saturday’s 5-1 win at Norwich shows a group of fans singing about the Zimbabwean, in which the word ‘rasta’ can be heard, as well as apparent references to slavery and the size of his pe_nis.
The Birmingham based club has issued the statement below to condemn the behaviour.
It reads:
Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first-team players.
The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.
Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the Police immediately.
Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.
We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately.
If anyone has any information please contact the club on 0121 327 2299.
