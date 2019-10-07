Aston Villa slams fans’ racist song targeting Nakamba

ASTON VILLA Football Club has slammed a section of its own fans for singing a racist chant about Marvelous Nakamba.

A video that came to light after Saturday’s 5-1 win at Norwich shows a group of fans singing about the Zimbabwean, in which the word ‘rasta’ can be heard, as well as apparent references to slavery and the size of his pe_nis.

The Birmingham based club has issued the statement below to condemn the behaviour.

It reads: